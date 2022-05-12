Judge permanently blocks ban on prospective homebuyers’ ‘love letters’
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prospective homebuyers in Oregon can continue to send “love letters” to people selling homes.
U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez on Wednesday permanently blocked a ban on the personal messages some buyers write in an effort to sweeten their offers on homes, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The Oregon Legislature approved the ban last year, saying such letters could aid sellers in illegally choosing buyers based on factors such as race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, which would violate federal fair housing laws.
Conservative public interest law firm, the Pacific Legal Foundation, sued the state to block the law’s implementation.
Hernandez ruled that the ban, which would require a home seller to “reject any communication other than customary documents in a real estate transaction, including photographs, provided by a buyer,” was a violation of buyers’ First Amendment rights.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Total Real Estate Group, a Bend firm with about 20 agents.
Daniel Ortner, a lawyer with the Pacific Legal Foundation, said the judge’s decision sent “a clear message” that states couldn’t infringe upon home buyers’ and sellers’ rights to communicate.
“The State of Oregon clearly recognized that it could not justify its ban on sharing information that helps sellers find the best buyer for their home,” Ortner said in a news release.
In his March preliminary injunction, Hernandez said Oregon’s reasons for the ban had merit, given its “long and abhorrent history of racial discrimination in property ownership and housing,” which blocked people of color from owning houses for decades.
Police: Woman fatally shoots her two children, self in Gresham, Ore.
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said.
On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
After investigation and autopsies, police said it was determined that Ashley Palmer, of Gresham, and her two children, ages 9 and 5, died from gunshot wounds in a murder suicide.
No further details about the incident were released.
Portland mayor signs emergency order over trash and graffiti
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has signed another emergency order in an effort to clean up Portland.
The fourth declaration Wheeler has issued to address homelessness and livability issues goes into effect Wednesday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
The three previously issued emergency declarations by Wheeler also will be renewed this week. The mayor’s office says the newest declaration will deal with trash, graffiti, illegal dumping and abandoned cars. It focuses on clean-up work apart from occupied outdoor homeless camps.
The emergency order consolidates city programs that work on such clean-up efforts under Wheeler’s authority, allowing him to reprioritize the work and assignments of city employees.
As part of the declaration, the mayor has asked the city’s Bureau of Human Resources to help expedite the hiring of additional people to help meet the order’s goals.
The declaration also activates a new center, the Public Environment Management Office, to oversee clean-up operations.
“This is just common sense,” Wheeler said in a written statement. “It puts one centralized command structure over 20 city programs and eight bureaus, that are currently managed by five different city council members.”
This state of emergency stays in effect through May 25 unless it’s extended.
Portland man sent to federal prison for pot shop robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man affiliated with two Portland street gangs has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing a Eugene marijuana store, federal officials said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Timothy Gaines, 30, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Officials said he’s affiliated with the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers.
Court documents say on Dec. 20, 2019, Gaines and an accomplice robbed Green Therapy of several jars of marijuana and about $900 as Gaines pointed a gun at an employee who cowered on the floor.
In June 2020, Gaines was charged by criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery. The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce. A federal grand jury in Portland later returned an indictment charging Gaines with the same. A superseding indictment later in 2020 added a charge of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
In February, Gaines pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.