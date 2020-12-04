Hunting raffle to benefit Joseph art/culture center
JOSEPH, Ore. — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is raffling an Oregon buck tag and guided hunt to raise money for the nonprofit organization.
The hunt, featuring a Landowner Preference Tag, will take place on the Nature Conservancy’s Zumwalt Prairie Preserve next fall. The drawing will be held in March.
Every year, The Nature Conservancy gives a handful of buck and bull tags to nonprofit organizations to help raise money for causes that benefit the northeastern Oregon community.
The Josephy Center will sell 200 tickets at $50 each to raise $10,000. The money will be used to repair a log building that serves as its headquarters. Tickets may be purchased at josephy.org, by calling (541) 432-0505, or by stopping by the Josephy Center at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph.
Christmas tree permitting process made easier
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has made it easier and cheaper to purchase Christmas tree permits for those who like to cut their own trees.
The permits normally sell for $5 at Forest Service offices and at local retail stores, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency moved permit sales to the federal government’s recreation.gov site. The permits on the Nez Perce-Clearwater forest are free, but the site charges a $2.50 processing fee.
Permit holders can harvest as many as three Christmas trees with each permit and select the national forest from which they wish to harvest.
Permits for the Umatilla National Forest are available at bit.ly/2JCqs33. The permits are $5 per tree.
During pandemic, eye migrating eagles from afar
COEUR D’ALENE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is altering its bald eagle viewing programs on Lake Coeur d’Alene this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agency officials normally offer several in-person events for the public to observe and learn more about bald eagle habits and lifestyles. Eagles typically stop at the lake during their winter migration to feast on kokanee salmon.
The agency won’t play host to its Veterans Eagle Watch cruises as it normally does, and events typically held at the Mineral Ridge boat launch and trailhead will be offered virtually.
Starting in about two weeks the agency will post information at inaturalist.org/projects/north-idaho-eagle-watch and on the Idaho Bureau of Land Management Facebook and Twitter pages.
The agency has started its weekly bald eagle counts. Those interested can follow the counts at on.doi.gov/39uLNXi.
IFG issues reminder on chronic wasting disease
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are reminding hunters that it is illegal to transport whole deer carcasses or deer heads from states with documented cases of chronic wasting disease.
The always-fatal neurological disease affects elk, deer, moose and caribou. It is spread through prions found in spinal, brain and other nervous system tissues. Because of that, Idaho legislators passed a law in 2018 making it illegal to bring any portion of spine, brain and other nervous system tissues of a wild elk, deer, moose or caribou into Idaho from chronic wasting disease-positive states or provinces in Canada.
New ice fishing access cleared to Lake Cascade
CASCADE — Anglers looking for access to Lake Cascade for ice fishing will get a new option this winter, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
The agency is plowing the Boulder Creek walk-in access and parking lot. The area can be reached by turning west on Loomis Lane from Idaho Highway 55 about a mile south of Donnelly and following signs to the Boulder Creek unit.
Lake Cascade State Park staff also provide winter access at the Van Wyck, Blue Heron and Poison Creek units. Valley County Roads Department provides parking on the west side of the lake off West Mountain Road at the area commonly known as the “90-degree turn.”
Funding for the snow removal will be provided, in part, by the Sport Fish Restoration Program. This federal program provides funding from taxes on the sale of fishing tackle to state agencies to help manage sport fishing and fishing access.
Ski Bluewood is set to open next Friday
DAYTON — Officials at Ski Bluewood near here announced they will open for the season next Friday. According to a news release from the ski resort, lifts will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11-13.