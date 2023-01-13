Cross-country ski lessons are Saturday at Palouse Divide
HARVARD — Free cross-country ski lessons and equipment rentals will be available Saturday at Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area.
Lessons, taught by volunteers from the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club, will start at 10 a.m. and continue on the hour until 2 p.m. Most lessons will last about an hour, according to a news release from the club. Free rental gear is being provided by Hyperspud Sports, a Moscow outdoor equipment and clothing store.
Free hot beverages and soup also will be available, and the trails will be groomed today.
Youth hunting program shooting practice is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
Wawawai dock isn’t accessible from land during repairs
WAWAWAI — Access to a dock at the boat ramp here has been temporarily removed to make way for repairs.
According to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers, the gangway leading to the dock at Wawawai Landing has been removed following a safety inspection. The gangway is being repaired and the boat ramp remains open. However, the dock will not be accessible from land until the gangway is replaced.
Wawawai Landing is 25 miles west of Clarkston on the lower Snake River.
