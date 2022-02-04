The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley announced today it has received donations totaling $3.2 million from Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
The donations will be used to renovate the portion of the former Lewiston High School campus the club purchased in early 2021, according to a news release.
"These gifts will be instrumental in breathing new life into the building known as Booth Hall and increase the amount of youth the Club serves," the news release said.
The club has retained the services of LKV Architects, which will begin with design and construction plans immediately, according to the news release. Construction could begin in the summer.
The club has also been working to convert the old wood shop into a space that should be ready to open in the fall, according to the news release.
“We are completely humbled and honored to receive such amazing gifts to our Clubs, our kids, and our community,” said Brad Rice, president of the club's board of directors, in the news release. “Our organization has been in the silent phase of our capital campaign for the past 14 months, and gifts of this magnitude open the doors to some amazing possibilities for what we can do in that old building.”
"We were inspired by the Clubs’ vision for this new space as well as the positive impact they have on so many young people in the LC Valley. Ed and I are honored to help support the work they do,” Beatriz Schweitzer said in the news release.
The Schweitzers are contributing $2.2 million and SEL is giving $1 million.
