A juvenile boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot accidentally by another juvenile on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue in Lewiston on late Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lewiston police detective.
The boy who was shot was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to Sgt. Jason Leavitt of the Lewiston Police Department. No ages or names were released.
The gun involved in the shooting was a .357 handgun, Leavitt said.
The shooting happened in the living room of the house just before 5 p.m. Several juveniles were at the house during the time of the shooting, Leavitt said.