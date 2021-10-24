A head-on collision of two vehicles near the top of Bryden Canyon Road in Lewiston on Saturday afternoon resulted in critical injuries for both drivers, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The crash between a red Cadillac Escalade and a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. The drivers were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, but their names and an update on their condition weren't immediately provided.
Bryden Canyon Road was closed for three hours while the police's Major Collision Investigation Team conducted its investigation, according to the news release.
Based on evidence at the scene and according to witnesses, it appeared the Escalade drifted into the oncoming lane of travel. The Ford swerved to miss the collision while the Escalade swerved back into its lane, and then the vehicles collided head-on, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation, and the Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Tom Woods.