EL PASO, Texas — With the influx of migrants likely to top 5,000 per day, El Paso city and county leaders plan to work with non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, to bus people to Dallas, Houston and other cities with major airport hubs, allowing migrants to be transported to points across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview with The Dallas Morning News, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the city and county will prepare for the number of arrivals to double from a daily average of 2,400 after a pandemic-related public health order expires on Dec. 21, based on a federal judge’s ruling.

