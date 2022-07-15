Lewiston fire and police stand on the shore next to Memorial Bridge as a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office boat moves across the water during a search for a missing swimmer in the Clearwater River on Thursday evening. The swimmer wasn't found Thursday. Rescue crews were able to recover the body of Wayne Kirtley Jr., 57, of Lewiston, this morning about 50 yards from shore.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston fire and police look through binoculars out onto the Clearwater River in search of a reported missing swimmer on Thursday evening.
The body of a 57-year-old Lewiston man was found this morning in about 14 feet of water in the Clearwater River, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.
Wayne Kirtley Jr. was first reported missing Thursday evening near the Memorial Bridge in Lewiston. According to witnesses, Kirtley went under the water and didn't resurface, the sheriff's office reported in a news release.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Dive Team responded Thursday evening, and was also joined by a rescue boat from the Asotin County Fire Department. Crews searched for Kirtley until dark with no success, according to the news release.
The dive team resumed the search this morning, and found Kirtley's body about 50 yards from the shoreline, according to the news release.
The sheriff's office reminded the public to use caution when swimming in area rivers.
"The waters around the region are still high with the mountain snow runoff and still cold," said a portion of the news release. "The temperature of the Clearwater River near the Memorial Bridge is currently about 56 degrees."