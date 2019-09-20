Washington State will host UCLA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
Washington State slipped by Houston 31-24 on Friday in a neutral-site game that was played at NRG Stadium, the host of the Houston Texans, to improve to 3-0. Thanks to the victory, the Cougars moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 19. Anthony Gordon was 36-for-48 passing for 440 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brandon Arconado had nine catches for 115 yards.
UCLA fell to 0-3 on the season as the Bruins were bopped by then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-14 at the Rose Bowl. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 15-of-26 for 201 yards and two touchdowns, while Demetric Felton ran for 65 yards. However, the Bruins allowed 611 yards of total offense to Jalen Hurts and the Sooners.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN, which is on channel 133 or 1133 on Cable One. It is on DirecTV channel 206 and Dish Network channel 140. You also can stream the game by going to the ESPN+ app to you can watch on your desktop by clicking on this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (103.9). Bob Robertson Sr. is back for his 52nd year as part of the broadcast crew, Matt Chazanow is in his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer and Jessamyn McIntyre is in her seventh season as the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is in his first season as the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as an 18-point favorite. It's now up to 18 1/2 points. The over/under is 58.
Fun facts: The teams have played 61 times, with UCLA holding a 39-21-1 edge. Washington State has won the previous two meetings, in 2015 and 2016. ... Between 1938-76, a span of 22 games, the Cougars won only one time in the series, a 38-20 win in Los Angeles in 1958. Since 1976, WSU has won 15 games in the series, including a run of four in a row from 2001-04 and six of seven through 2007.