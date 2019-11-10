Washington State will play Stanford at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
The Cougars fell to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12 with a 33-20 loss to California. Anthony Gordon was 45-of-58 passing for 407 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brandon Arconado had 12 catches for 130 yards and a score and Easop Winston Jr. finished with nine catches for 113 yards. Jahad Woods finished with 13 tackles.
The Cardinal also fell to 4-5 overall and is 3-4 in the league after a 16-13 loss at Colorado, falling as time expired on a field goal. K.J. Costello was 18-for-29 passing for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Cameron Scott ran 13 times for 63 yards. Colby Parkinson had five catches for 54 yards.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Cable One/Sparklight or DirecTV but is on Dish Network channel 406. You also can stream the game by downloading the Pac-12 app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened and still is a 10-point favorite.
Fun facts: This is the 70th meeting between the two schools, with Stanford holding a 40-28-1 edge. Washington State has won the past three meetings, but before that, the Cardinal had won eight consecutive games. Last season, Blake Mazza's 42-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to go gave the Cougars the win.