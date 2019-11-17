Washington State will play Oregon State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
The Cougars improved to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Pac-12 with a 49-22 victory at home against Stanford. Anthony Gordon was 44-of-60 passing for 520 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Max Borghi ran for 111 yards and accounted for two scores. Easop Winston Jr. had 11 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
The Beavers improved to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the league after a 35-34 victory at home against Arizona State, the first time they registered a victory at Reser Stadium since 2016. Jake Luton was 26-of-35 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Hodgins finished with six catches for 93 yards and a score. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. had two sacks and four tackles for loss. The two sacks bumps his total to an Oregon State single-season record 14.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Cable One/Sparklight or DirecTV but is on Dish Network channel 406. You also can stream the game by downloading the Pac-12 app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: This will be the 103rd meeting between the schools, with WSU holding a 53-46-3 edge. The Cougars have won five consecutive games in the series, including a 56-37 decision last season in Corvallis, Ore. In that span, Washington State has scored no less than 35 points in each. Before the current streak, the Beavers had taken six of seven games.