Washington State will host Colorado at 4 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
The Cougars dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Pac-12 with a 38-34 loss at No. 18 Arizona State. Twice Washington State had 10-point first-half leads before the Sun Devils took the lead in the second half. The teams went back and forth until a late Jayden Daniels touchdown sealed it for Arizona State. Anthony Gordon was 44-of-64 passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Easop Winston Jr. caught 14 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.
The Buffaloes are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the league after being routed by then-No. 13 Oregon 45-3 in Eugene. Steven Montez was 19-of-34 passing for 131 yards and four interceptions. Alex Fontenot had 15 carries for 71 yards. Lavis Shenault had four catches for 70 yards. They committed season-highs in penalties (14) and yards (114) in the loss.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPNU. It is on Cable One/Sparklight channel 136/1136, DirecTV channel 208 and Dish Network channel 141. You also can stream the game by downloading the ESPN+ app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 13-point favorite.
Fun facts: This is homecoming week for the Cougars ... This is the second consecutive week Washington State will be a part of HBO’s documentary series “24/7 College Football,” which is similar to the cable network‘s popular NFL series, “Hard Knocks.“ But this week, they will be the focus. The episode will air at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. ... The all-time series is tied at 6-6 with the Cougars winning the pdevious two games.