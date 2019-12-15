Washington State will play Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Cougars fell to 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Pac-12 with a 31-13 loss Nov. 29 at Washington in the regular-season finale. Anthony Gordon was 48-of-62 passing for 308 yards with two interceptions. He also was sacked five times. Max Borghi had 108 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown. Renard Bell had nine catches for 87 yards. Skyler Thomas and Jahad Woods each had 10 tackles.
The Falcons improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Mountain West Conference by virtue of a 20-6 win Nov. 30 at home against Wyoming. D.J. Hammond was 5-of-6 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown, a 75-yarder to Ben Waters. Waters caught three passes for 100 yards. Kadim Remsberg had 14 carries for 63 yards. Jere Fejedelem had 10 tackles and picked off two passes as Air Force held the Cowboys to 225 yards of offense.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN. It is on channel 133 or 1133 on CableOne/Sparklight, channel 206 on DirecTV and on channel 140 on Dish Network. You also can stream the game by downloading the Fox Sports Go app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Air Force opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite. It’s now up to 3. The over/under is 67.
Fun facts: This will be the first time the teams will meet. ... Should be an interesting matchup of offenses, pitting WSU coach Mike Leach's Air Raid against Air Force Troy Calhoun's triple option/flexbone offense. The Falcons are No. 3 in the nation in rushing offense (292.5 yards per game) while the Cougars are No. 1 in passing offense (444.3). Air Force ranks No. 16 in total defense (315.8).