Washington State will play Washington at 1 p.m. Friday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
The Cougars improved to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12 with a 54-53 victory at home against Oregon State. Anthony Gordon was 50-for-70 passing for 606 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Max Borghi ran 10 times for 44 yards and had nine catches for another 40, but it was his 2-yard touchdown with two seconds left that helped WSU complete an 11-point rally. Renard Bell caught eight passes for 108 yards and two scores.
The Huskies fell to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the league after a stunning 20-14 loss at Colorado. Jacob Eason was 21-of-34 passing for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but he was sacked five times. Richard Newton had 12 carries for 32 yards. Hunter Bryant had five receptions for 82 yards as UW was held to just 238 yards of total offense and averaged just 1.0 yards per rushing attempt.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Fox. It is on channel 3 or 1003 on CableOne/Sparklight, channel 28 on DirecTV and on channel 9173 on Dish Network. You also can stream the game by downloading the Fox Sports Go app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite. It’s now down to 6 1/2.
Fun facts: This will be the 111th meeting between the schools in the Apple Cup, with Washington holding a 72-32-6 edge. The Huskies have won the previous six games, including last year's 28-15 win in Pullman. The last time the Cougars won was on Nov. 23, 2012, when WSU rallied from an 18-point deficit, got a field goal in overtime and beat UW 31-28. It was the largest comeback in the history of the series.