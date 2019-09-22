Washington State will play at No. 19 Utah at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
The Cougars watched a 49-17 second-half lead evaporate at Martin Stadium, seeing UCLA score 50 points in the final 22 minutes of the game as the Bruins stunned then-No. 19 Washington State 67-63 on Saturday. Anthony Gordon threw for a school-record nine touchdowns and added 570 yards passing, but the Cougars committed six turnovers in the game in falling to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the PAC-12. Because of the loss, Washington State tumbled out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Utah fell to 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in the conference after falling to USC 30-23 at the Coliseum on Friday. The Utes, who tumbled nine spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll to come in at No. 19, never led in the game. Tyler Huntley was 22-of-30 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on FS1, which is on channel 146 or 1146 on Cable One. It is on DirecTV channel 219 and Dish Network channel 150. You also can stream the game by downloading the Fox Sports app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (103.9). Bob Robertson Sr. is back for his 52nd year as part of the broadcast crew, Matt Chazanow is in his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer and Jessamyn McIntyre is in her seventh season as the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is in his first season as the analyst.
Odds: Utah opened as a 7-point favorite.
Fun facts: The teams have met 16 times, with Washington State holding a 9-7 edge. ... Since Utah became a member of the Pac-12, the teams have met six times, with the Cougars going 4-2 in that span, winning the past four. ... Gardner Minshew’s 89-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 4:14 remaining was the difference as the Cougars beat the Utes 28-24 at Martin Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018. Minshew accounted for all four Washington State touchdowns in the game, including one rushing score.