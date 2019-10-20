Washington State will play at Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The Cougars improved to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12 with a 41-10 victory on homecoming against Colorado. Max Borghi had two first-quarter touchdowns as Washington State tallied 21 points to take an 18-point lead, cruising from there. Borghi finished with 105 yards rushing and had nine catches. Anthony Gordon was 35-of-51 passing for 369 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Brandon Arconado finished with five catches for 109 yards and a score.
The Ducks are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the league after rallying to beat then-No. 25 Washington 35-31 in Seattle. Oregon moved from No. 12 to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Trailing by 10 late in the third quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns in the late going to lead the Ducks back. Herbert was 24-of-38 passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Jaylon Redd caught two scoring passes, including the game-winner with 5:10 to go in regulation.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN. It is on Cable One/Sparklight channel 133/1133, DirecTV channel 206 and Dish Network channel 140. You also can stream the game by downloading the ESPN+ app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Oregon opened as a 14 1/2-point favorite. It's now down to 14.
Fun facts: This is the 97th meeting between the schools, with Oregon owning a 48-41-7 edge. ... The two teams have been streaky in this series as of late, as Washington State has won the past four meetings (2015-18). Before that, the Ducks won the previous eight meetings (2007-14). ... The teams have met every year since 1945 ... This is Oregon’s homecoming game.