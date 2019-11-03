Washington State will play California at 4 p.m. Saturday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.
The Cougars fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12 with 37-35 loss to then-No. 11 Oregon on Oct. 26 on a last-second field goal. Anthony Gordon was 32-of-50 passing for 406 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brandon Arconado had nine catches for 130 yards and two scores, including a 5-yarder with one minute remaining that put the Cougars in front 35-34.
The Bears also fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the league with a 35-0 loss at then-No. 12 Utah. Spencer Brasch was 7-of-19 passing for 47 yards, while the offense was held to just 83 yards of total offense.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Cable One/Sparklight or DirecTV but is on Dish Network channel 406. You also can stream the game by downloading the Pac-12 app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: This is the 81st meeting between the schools, with Cal holding a 47-28-5 edge. However, Washington State has won two of the previous three meetings. Between 2005-15, the Cougars won just once in the series, a 44-22 decision in Berkeley in 2013. Last year, Gardner Minshew's 10-yard pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds remaining gave the Cougars a 19-13 victory at Martin Stadium.