Washington State will play at No. 20 Arizona State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
The Cougars dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12 on Sept. 28 with a 38-13 loss at No. 19 Utah. Anthony Gordon was 30-of-49 passing for 252 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The 313 yards of total offense was the fewest Washington State has had thus far this season. Running back Max Borghi had a solid all-around game, rushing for 51 yards on eight carries and catching nine passes for 70 yards.
The Sun Devils improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12 on Sept. 27 when they knocked off then-No. 15 California 24-17. Eno Benjamin ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 3-yarder with 4:41 remaining that put Arizona State up for good at 21-17. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was 14-of-24 for 174 yards passing, running for another 84 yards on 12 carries.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Cable One/Sparklight and DirecTV do not carry the Pac-12 Network. It is on Dish Network channel 406 or 409. You also can stream the game by downloading the Pac-12 Now app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Arizona State opened as a 2-point favorite. It’s now 2 1/2.
Fun facts: The teams have played 42 times since the series began in 1960, with Arizona State leading 26-14-2. But Washington State has won the previous two meetings, in 2015 and 2016. Current New York Jets starting quarterback Luke Falk threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-32 win in Tempe in 2016. ... The teams have played 27 times in the Pac-10/Pac-12, with Arizona State holding a 16-10-1 edge.