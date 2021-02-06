Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Windy with rain showers this evening overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers this evening overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.