The winner of this week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Prairie football player Owen Anderson. Anderson had two touchdown receptions, a rushing touchdown, a fumble recovery and accounted for 151 yards as the visiting Pirates beat Troy 78-24 on Friday.
Anderson won with 641 votes. Kendrick volleyball player Ellie Cope was second with 336 votes, followed by Lewiston boys' cross country runner Caden Byrer (335), Moscow girls' soccer player Ally Gerke (266) and Deary volleyball's Matteya Proctor (243).
We will have an item on Anderson in our print edition soon.