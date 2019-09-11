The winner of this week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Moscow volleyball player Caily Wilson, who had 14 kills, 30 digs and six aces Saturday as the Bears went 5-1 to win the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament at Lewiston. They beat Lakeland 21-10, 21-19 in the championship match.
Wilson won with 733 votes. Lewiston girls' soccer player Ashlynn Skinner was with 609, followed by Potlatch volleyball player Josie Larson (466), Colfax football's Layne Gingerich (223) and Grangeville volleyball's JaKaili Norman (40).
We will have an item on Wilson in our print edition soon.