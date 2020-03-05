The winner of this week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Lewiston wrestler Tristan Bremer. He gained a measure of revenge for a loss in a Class 5A district tournament, beating Post Falls’ Roddy Romero 2-1 in overtime in the 106-pound division at the state tournament Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Garfield-Palouse boys' basketball player Blake Jones was second with 519 votes, while Potlatch boys' basketball player Connor Akins was third with 474 votes. Moscow boys' basketball player Ben Postell was fourth (247) and Grangeville boys' basketball player Kyle Frei took fifth (164).
We will have an item on Bremer in our print edition soon.