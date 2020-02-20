The winner of this week's Prep Athlete of the Week is Clarkston's Ashlyn Wallace. Wallace had 27 points as the Bantams kept their season alive Friday with a 61-43 win against Cheney in a Washington Class 2A district tournament game at University High School in Spokane, then had 34 points on 11-of-16 from the field as Clarkston beat East Valley 71-48 on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s district final.
Salmon River girls' basketball player Emily Diaz finished second with 796 votes. Kendrick girls' basketball player Erin Morgan was third with 198 votes. Nezperce boys' basketball player Brendan Nelson followed in fourth (87) and Colfax girls' basketball player Justice Brown took fifth (73).
We will have an item on Wallace in our print edition soon.