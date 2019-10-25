WHEN: 7 p.m. MST Friday.
WHERE: Council, Idaho.
STORY LINE: Whoever wins this Long Pin Conference showdown gets the league’s third and final seed to the Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in round Nov. 8. The loser sees its season end.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Salmon River quarterback Ethan Shepherd went 16-for-16 passing during a two-game span earlier this season — but it’s his ability to run that wreaks havoc for defenses.
“He’s been a solid leader, week in and week out,” Salmon River coach Ty Medley said. “Having Ethan there (at quarterback), it really buys us some options.
“He’s really been (good) at helping balance us out and making us vertsaile.”
When Salmon River takes to the air, the Savages often look to receiever Jimmy Tucker.
“He’s definitely one of our go-to guys,” Medley said. “He’s not overly tall, but he has a knack for getting open. And he just gives us something the defense has to account for and really opens things up.”
If defenses sag back to account for Tucker, they’ll open themselves up to get gouged by standout running back Justin Whitten — who’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field.