WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Cottonwood.
STORY LINE: If Prairie wins its regular-season finale against Clearwater Valley, the Pirates will guarantee themselves their district’s No. 1 seed into the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, set to begin Nov. 8. If CV wins this game, it can potentially earn a share of the Whitepine League Division I crown if it follows that with another victory.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Owen Anderson leads Prairie’s defense with 52 tackles while Derik Shears has 41 this year. They’ll have to rack up quite a few more to contain Clearwater Valley’s trio of rushers: Lane Schilling (who rushed for 244 yards last week), Davis MCcElroy (who rushed for 100 yards last week) and Tate Pfefferkorn (who ran for two touchdowns on four carries last week).
“(CV’s) pretty athletic,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “They’ve never been a really big team, size-wise, but their secondary and their linebackers are real athletic. They fly around to the ball, are really aggressive and offensively they run real hard.
“They had one setback against Potlatch but they were without a couple players and they’re right where they want to be really.”
So are the Pirates — who’ve been very efficient offensively. Shears has 10 touchdown catches on 18 receptions this year and junior quarterback Cole Schlader has thrown 16 touchdowns while limiting himself to one interception.
“Play-action-wise, he does a really good job, gets out of the pocket, throws the ball well on the run and he’s a savvy football player,” Hasselstrom said of Schlader, who has completed nearly 80 percent of his passes.