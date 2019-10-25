WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Sunnyside, Wash.
STORY LINE: If Pomeroy wins two of its final three regular-season games, coach Kyle Kimble believes his squad will earn an at-large bid to the Washington Class 1B play-in round on Nov. 15.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Pomeroy quarterback Brandon Bales leads Pomeroy in rushing and is second in scoring on the Pirates. The other main offensive weapon for the Pirates has been wing Trent Gwinn.
“He’s leading us in touchdowns and we can move him wherever we need to move him and it’s been a lot of fun to watch,” coach Kyle Kimble said.
Last week Gwinn rushed 10 times for 245 yards and four scores. He also reeled in a receiving touchdown and had two receptions for 47 yards.
“That’s about 23.5 yards per touch,” Kimble said.
More than anything, Kimble said he’s thrilled his team is still playing meaningful football games.
“It’s going to be a really fun next three weeks of football,” Kimble said. “You put in a lot of work in the spring and the fall. That’s why we coach, that’s why the kids play.”