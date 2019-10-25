WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Rathdrum, Idaho.
STORY LINE: The 4A Inland Empire League title hangs in the balance. If Moscow wins, it’ll claim that crown and guarantee itself a play-in game Nov. 1. A Moscow loss creates a three-way tie in the 4A Inland Empire League and the need for a Kansas tiebreaker Monday to decide who gets the conference’s two playoff spots.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Moscow quarterback Chad Redinger leads the Bears this season with 22 touchdowns — half passing, half rushing. A big part of his success, Moscow coach Phil Helbling said, has been the protection afforded by his offensive line. That unit’s composed of Tyler Skinner, Preston Bielenberg, Bennett Marsh, Kaden Kiblen and Micah Elliss.
Elliss is the only freshman in that group.
“As far as a true freshman playing start to finish, being varsity from start to finish, Mica’s been the first one (I’ve coached),” Helbling said of the 6-foot, 230-pound right guard. “(Elliss) gives great effort, he’s pretty unstoppable, even with any of our guys.
“They know with any of our stuff, the likelikhood of taking care of him is very tough. His future’s pretty bright.”
Helbling said Elliss is particularly hard to slow down when he’s pulling.
“When we pull and they see that body on the edge, that can be intimidating,” Helbling said. “He’s aggressive, has good feet, good quickness for his size, and that’s what’s allowed him to make a lot of push.”