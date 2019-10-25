WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Genesee.
STORY LINE: This will serve as a tuneup for the Tigers, who harbor state title aspirations. The Idaho Class 1A Division II postseason begins next week and Kendrick will host its play-in game against an opponent to be determined. Genesee has faced one of the tougher schedules in the state for its class — and despite being on a four-game losing streak, the Bulldogs were within two scores of Potlatch last week entering the fourth quarter. So they appear to be trending in the right direction.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Kendrick’s fastest player, Cooper Hewett, will sit this game out — the Tigers want to work him back slowly after he got cleared to return from a lingering hamstring injury he suffered on Sept. 12. But even without Hewett, Kendrick’s still one of the most explosive eight-man teams in the state.
Chase Burke rushed for 121 yards on eight carries last week and quarterback Alex Sneve ran and threw for a score.
“We moved Chase from fullback to tailback (to fill in for Hewett when he got hurt) and he is a phenomenal athlete,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “They’re a great 1-2 combo (Burke and quarterback Alex Sneve).”
Also great for the Tigers have been their defenseive ends — Kolby Anderson and Rylan Hogan.
“Kolby’s had a great sophomore season, I keep forgetting how young he is,” Hobart said. “We’re gong to continue to rely on those guys.”
Another player the Tigers rely upon is tight end Talon Alexandner, who’s stayed healthy this year, playing in every game.
“He’s our biggest go-to in the passing game right now,” Hobart said. “He’s going to have a big posteason for us.”
As will Hewett when he finally returns.
“He’s not going to play (against Genesee),” Hobart said. “(Tuesday) was the first night he was at practice so we’re just going to give him as much time as he needs.
“(His presence) will definitely be beneficial as we make this playoff run.”