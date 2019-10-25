WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Reardan.
STORY LINE: A Colfax win clinches the Bulldogs the Northeast 2B League southern division title. And even if the Bulldogs lose, if Reardan falls in its game on Nov. 1 at Liberty of Spangle, then the Bulldogs will still earn at least a share of the conference crown. At worst, Colfax will enter its Washington Class 2B crossover on Nov. 8 with its league’s No. 2 seed. While Reardan lost 38-0 to Asotin on Oct. 4 — seemingly giving Colfax a heavy edge, since the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 39-7 last week — Colfax coach Mike Morgan said that his team won’t be facing the same Reardan team that played Asotin. The Indians were missing four starters when they played Asotin, Morgan added.
“What people don’t see and what newspapers don’t report, they were missing three top linemen and their top running back for the last two or three weeks,” Morgan added. “Towards the end of September, they looked like the No. 1 team in the south. And those are the guys I picked to win the south.”
PLAYERS TO KNOW: With Asotin focusing its defense on slowing down Colfax’s leading rusher, Jacob Brown, that allowed Gavin Hammer to run wild for 136 yards last week. And while Brown didn’t get over 200 yards rushing for a third straight week, he still posted a respectable 95 yards rushing.
“I thought we had a good scheme,” Morgan said. “Our front line did a great job.”
On defense, the Panthers notched between seven and eight sacks, Morgan said, many of them owing to the team’s throttling coverage by its defensive backs.
“It was our two corners,” Morgan said of Blake Holman and Nick Klaveano. “Those guys were the initial guys stopping things (from developing in Asotin’s passing game) and just allowing our guys up front to get some sacks.”