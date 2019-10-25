WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Adams Field, Clarkston, Wash.
STORY LINE: The Bantams have already clinched the Washington Class 2A Great Northern League’s top seed to a play-in game Nov. 8. They’ve also already secured a share of the GNL title. But if they win tonight, they’ll win the league title outright.
PLAYERS TO KNOW: Clarkston quarterback Kaeden Frazier has thrown for 1,465 yards this season and 22 touchdowns while limiting himself to just four interceptions — so the Bantams’ air-attack is a big part of what’s made them successful. But “the big key in a lot of our games this year has been our ability to run the ball,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said, lauding running backs Will Sliger and Eddie Berglund for their role in that. “Our passing attack is obviously a big thing for us, but a big reson that’s been successful is team still have to respect the run. And against Cheney and West Valley especially, both of those guys just carried the load for us.”
Last week, Berglund and Sliger combined for 182 yards rushing in their title-clinching, 36-13 win against Cheney. Bye said that Berglund and Sliger are “explosive” — but in different ways.
“They just run the ball so hard, and they both complement each other really well,” Bye said. “They have very contrasting styles. Will is more of the straight-ahead, explosive, hard-to-tackle (runner) while Eddie’s more of a quick, fast, type.
“Eddie can run with some power, too, but he’s definitely the quicker of the two. But (in a) straight line, Will might be just as fast, if not faster.”