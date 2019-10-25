For much of the season, Grangeville’s played what coach Jeff Adams calls “iron-man football.”
“We’ve been playing with about 15 kids all season and they don’t come off the field,” he said.
Adams joked that it’s sometimes not easy to get his players to take a break during games.
“They’re kind of addicted to it now,” he said of never leaving the field.
This week, the Bulldogs have no choice — there’s no game to play Friday, since they had wrapped up their regular season last week.
So what have the Bulldogs been up to as they await their first-round matchup when the Idaho Class 2A play-in round begins Nov. 1?
Mostly just acclimating to a handful of newcomers. Adams said his team’s size just about doubled, to around 28 players, with the additions of players whose JV season is now finished.
“Now we’ve got all our sophomores we played on JV coming up and there’s a lot of talent there,” Adams said.
Who are some of those talented underclassmen to watch? Adams mentioned three sophomores in particular.
There’s lineman Isaac Dewey, who’s athletic enough to sometimes carry the ball at fullback; Defensive end Jared Lindsley, who is the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback; and Quincy Daniels, a two-way lineman who’s “going to give it all he’s got,” Adams said.
Lindsley already looks like a varsity football player, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 180 pounds.
“He benches about 235,” Adams said. “Just long and lanky and plenty smart — he’ll help us out a bunch.”