When the Grangeville football team dropped to 1-3 with a 40-0 loss to McCall-Donnelly on Sept. 20, Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams had a simple message for his team.
“I told the kids, ‘It’s a clean slate,’” he said.
Adams wanted to get back to the basics — to the level where “we just held up a football and said, ‘Boys this is a football,’” Adams said. “We went that simple.”
And it’s worked out.
Since Adams’ talk with his team, Grangeville has gone on a three-game winning streak — and the Bulldogs will look to continue that roll at 7 tonight when they welcome Orofino for a Central Idaho League contest with plenty on the line. It’s not just a rivalry matchup for these teams — if Grangeville wins, it’ll take the conference title.
After the Bulldogs suffered their third shutout in four games to open the season, Adams diagnosed what ailed his team: It was overthinking things.
“So we went over every position,” he said. “Went to the easiest coverage, the easiest reads, the easiest of everything we could do, started from scratch and we are very basic with what we do on offense and defense.
“It took some late nights to watch some film on us to see where we can gain advantages and I basically rewrote the offense to fit where we’re at. I took an offense from here, an offense from there. It’s a conglomeration of about six different offenses.”
In its first game employing its new plan, Grangeville beat Priest River 56-0 — so thoroughly dominating the line of scrimmage the Spartan offense lost more yards than it gained. The Bulldogs then beat Kellogg 28-6 on Oct. 4.
Grangeville’s most difficult test of whether its new approach would work came last week against St. Maries. The Lumberjacks entered with a 4-2 record and were tied with Grangeville late in the game when receiver Caleb Barger caught a 42-yard pass to move the Bulldogs into the red zone. With 46 seconds left, quarterback Tescher Harris ran in from 3 yards out for the final points in the Bulldogs’ 18-12 win.
“Caleb Barger had a huge game against St. Maries,” Adams said. “He’s not played a lot of receiver, always had been a corner, but he’s (got) a 4.7-second 40, (has) plenty of speed, and in our passing game, that’s the guy we’re looking for.
“(We’ll) send him deep and make them pay for coming up and stopping the run.”
The run: It’s what propelled Grangeville to the 2011 Idaho Class 2A state title, with running back Justin Robie carrying the load. And it’s become the Bulldogs’ main weapon since Adams decided his team needed to get back to basics.
“We’re trying to teach some of these younger kids what it means to be a real physical presence,” Adams said. “The past few years, since they’ve been in junior high, (we’ve) been throwing the ball and airing it out (a lot more). And I think the fans came to enjoy it. But I’m down to, ‘I don’t care what it looks like. All I care is that these kids win.’
“We are a bit more ball-control now. It might be a bit more boring, but these kids are starting to figure out football is about attitude. It’s based on warfare and you either attack them full-frontal assault, you try to outflank them, or you make them think you’re going this way but catch them the other way. That’s what it’s about.”
The Bulldogs have a dearth of speed, “so we have to go full-frontal attack,” Adams said.
Grangeville’s offense now primarily runs through four players. The team took its second-fastest athlete, Kyle Frei, who began the season playing receiver, and moved him to tailback. He shares carries with fullback Dane Lindsley and wing Tori Ebert. Harris has become the team’s fourth-leading rusher.
“I think Tescher actually likes it,” Adams said.
So do the Bulldogs' guards, who frequently will pull to create favorable angles.
“We just really fashioned a run game and did play-action off of it versus throwing the ball,” Adams said. “(Throwing all the time) just doesn’t fit our personality. I tried to make it fit but now we’re going to find other ways to win.”
“The stats are not that great, because I run four equal backs, and if I could get all four of my backs to get 40 yards (a game), I would be happy. I’m trying to make it to where you don’t know who has the ball. I don’t want anybody to be able to key on one guy.”
Helping key Grangeville’s rushing renaissance has been its line, composed of Zach Forsmann, Wyatt Williams, Quin Hall, Jeffrey Hickman and William Nichols.
“Forsmann is probably our best all-around football player,” Adams said. “He could probably play at the NAIA level, but he just loves high school football and is one of these Grangeville kids who’s going to get done with high school and go make money. But he’s (6-foot-3), an athletic 275 pounds, and I would say in our league, he’s probably the best football player.”
“When you talk to him, he’s like a big teddy bear. But don’t make him mad.”
The same goes for Grangeville’s leading tackler, Bladen Farmer.
“He’s 6-5, 200, just a super nice kid, wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Adams said. “He’s the kind of kid you’re proud to have on your team.
“You could meet him downtown and he might help you pack your groceries and then come Friday night, he might dislocate your knee.”
