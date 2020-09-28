Breaking down the performances of NFL Vandals in Week 3.
Benson Mayowa (Seattle): The journeyman defensive end, a Seahawks starter, collected a ball tipped in the air off a Jarran Reed sack-fumble on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in Cowboys territory to set up a Seattle touchdown early in the third quarter — certainly the play of the year so far for Idaho alums in the NFL. Mayowa nearly sacked Prescott on Dallas’ last play of the game, forcing an off-balance throw on the run which was picked in the end zone to cap Seattle’s 38-31 win. He added a tackle, another QB pressure and a pass break-up.
Mike Iupati (Seattle): Started at left guard against Dallas, returning after halftime from a second-quarter knee injury to help guide Seattle to 412 yards of offense. Iupati allowed one pressure, no sacks and didn’t commit a penalty.
Kaden Elliss (New Orleans): The second-year pro and Saints’ first-string strongside linebacker saw just two snaps on defense as New Orleans stuck with a nickel set for almost the entirety of its 37-30 loss to Green Bay. Elliss played two-thirds of special-teams reps, but did not log any stats.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants): The fifth-year pro and third-year New York fullback did not record any statistics, but appeared on a handful of backfield snaps and played the bulk of special-teams reps during the Giants’ 36-9 loss to San Francisco.
Jesse Davis (Miami): The Dolphin team captain started at right tackle, and boosted Miami to its best showing with his finest performance yet this season. Miami kept quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick clean en route to his 18-for-20 day in a 31-13 win over Jacksonville. He was sacked just once, but Davis did not allow a pressure.