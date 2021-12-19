Tribune Sports podcast, Episode 5

More clouds than sun. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable..
Yes, the winter season officially starts today.
MOSCOW — With “Go, Vandals, Go” blaring from the speakers, Jason Eck beamed as he and athletic director Terry Gawlik held up a black-and-gold Vandal jersey for the cameras, matching the black suit and gold tie the coach was sporting for his formal introduction as Idaho’s 36th football boss Monday.
This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
New Idaho football coach Jason Eck smiles as he deboards from his plane at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Sunday. Eck was named the Vandals' 36th head coach Saturday.
