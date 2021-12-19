You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tribune Sports podcast, Episode 5

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read
Eck

New Idaho football coach Jason Eck smiles as he deboards from his plane at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Sunday. Eck was named the Vandals' 36th head coach Saturday.

 Idaho Athletics

Here's Episode 5 of the podcast, where we talk about the Idaho football hire, the WSU bowl game and all the happenings in high school sports in the area.

Tags