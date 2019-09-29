The Idaho Vandals will play two-time defending Big Sky Conference defending champion Weber State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals raced out to a 24-10 lead early in the second half but allowed the final 17 points to fall 27-24 to previously winless Northern Colorado on the road to drop to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big Sky. Mason Petrino was 19-of-33 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Nick Romano had his best day as a collegian, with 132 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown. Cutrell Haywood had six receptions for 63 yards and two scores.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats concluded the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 29-17 home victory against No. 9 Northern Iowa to improve to 2-2. Weber State rolled to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there. Kaden Jenks was 19-of-29 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Rashid Shaheed’s only catch was a 73-yard touchdown just three minutes into the contest.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on SWX and Pluto TV Channel 542. SWX is on channel 36 on CableOne/Sparklight but not on DirecTV or Dish Network. To watch on Pluto TV, go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the app.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have played 24 previous times, with Idaho holding a 13-10-1 advantage. ... The teams met every year from 1972-95 except 1980, and met twice in 1987. That season, the visiting team won on the games, as Idaho won 41-38 in Ogden but Weber State turned the tables in Moscow, winning 59-30 in a Division I-AA first-round playoff game. ... The last time the teams met was in 1995, with Weber State winning 25-19 at home.