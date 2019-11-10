The Idaho Vandals will play the Sacramento State Hornets at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals fell 42-17 on the road Saturday at Montana to fall to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Sky Conference. Mason Petrino was 21-of-41 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was sacked five times. Stalwarts Aundre Carter and Jeff Cotton were having good games before coming down with first-half injuries. Carter had 10 rushes for 44 yards and Carter made six catches for 98 yards.
The Grizzlies are 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the league after registering a 38-34 road victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday. The eighth-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll got four touchdowns passing and 384 yards from quarterback Jake Dunniway. Marshel Martin caugt two of those scores.
If you are not planning to go to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised SWX and Pluto TV. SWX is on CableOne/Sparklight channel 36, but it is not on DirecTV nor Dish Network. You can go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the Pluto TV app or you can watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have only met twice before, with Idaho winning each time at home. The Vandals won 45-3 in 1989 and took a 28-6 decision in the teams' most recent meeting in 2017. Matt Linehan threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Duckworth had 144 yards rushing and one score