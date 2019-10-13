The Idaho Vandals will host the Idaho State Bengals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals were shut out for the first time in six years Saturday when they were limited to 236 yards of total offense in a 24-0 loss at Portland State to fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Sky Conference. Mason Petrino was 8-of-15 passing for 70 yards with two interceptions before being pulled in the second half. Dylan Thigpen had 10 carries for 42 yards, while Cutrell Haywood caught six passes for 56 yards. Christian Elliss finished with 14 tackles, three for loss including a sack, and two quarterback hurries.
The Bengals had 609 yards of total offense, including almost 400 passing, as they ripped North Dakota 55-20 to improve to 3-3 overall with the non league win. Idaho State is 2-1 in the Big Sky. Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers as he helped the Bengals went on a 28-0 second-quarter scoring spree. Mitch Gueller had eight catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Ty Flanagan ran for 163 yards on 20 attempts and a score.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Root Sports. It is on CableOne/Sparklight channel 149/1149, on Dish Network channel 426 and on DirecTV channel 687. You also can go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the Root Sports app and watch that way.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: Idaho did not score in a game for the first time since Sept. 21, 2013, when it lost 42-0 at Washington State. ... Idaho State’s win Saturday was its fourth consecutive on homecoming. ... This the Vandals’ homecoming game. ... The series has some interesting history. This will be the 41st time the two teams have played, with Idaho owning a 28-12 edge. Last year’s game was the first one played since 2008. The series is now known as “The Battle of the Domes,” since both teams play in indoor facilities. On Nov. 11, 1978, the two teams were set to play in Moscow, and the Bengals were planning on flying to the game in a pair of vintage airplanes. However, one of the planes developed engine trouble soon after takeoff and had to return to Pocatello, forcing Idaho State to forfeit the game.