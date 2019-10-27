The Idaho Vandals will host the Cal Poly Mustangs at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals had a huge 45-21 league win Oct. 20 against Idaho State to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Sky Conference. Colton Richardson accounted for three touchdowns and was 17-of-25 for 289 yards before leaving with a leg injury. Dylan Thigpen ran 17 times for 97 yards and Jeff Cotton finished with 10 catches for 192 yards and a score. Lloyd Hightower returned two interceptions for touchdowns and Sedrick Thomas returned a fumble for another score.
The Mustangs fell behind 24-0 and never could catch up in a 38-14 loss to Sacramento State to fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the league. Duy-Tran Sampson ran for 70 yards on 21 carries. Jake Jeffrey was 5-of-8 passing for 86 yards and two touchdown passes as Cal Poly was held to just 202 yards of total offense.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be streamed on Pluto TV 542. You also can go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the Pluto TV app and watch that way.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have only played twice, both times in Moscow and both times Idaho victories. The Vandals won 38-33 in 1996 and 20-13 in 2007.