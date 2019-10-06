The Idaho Vandals will play at Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium in Portland, Ore.
The Vandals had to play catch-up most of the second half, and almost did it, but fell to No. 4 Weber State 41-35 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow to drop to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Sky Conference. Mason Petrino was 24-of-35 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. Aundrae Carter finished with 10 carries for 88 yards and a score. Cutrell Haywood had 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Nick Romano rushed for 60 yards and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score late in the contest.
The Vikings had a tenuous 10-7 second-quarter lead before scoring four touchdowns in a 7:31 stretch to increase their lead to 31 in cruising to a 52-31 home victory against Southern Utah to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky. Davis Alexander was 18-of-30 for 234 yards passing and two touchdowns. Sirgeo Hoffman ran for 81 yards and two scores. Davis Koetter caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pluto TV Channel 542. To watch on Pluto TV, go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the app.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams have played 13 times, with Idaho owniing a 12-1 series edge. ... The teams played 10 consecutive seasons, from 1980-89. The only time the Vikings won was in 1989, a 29-20 decision at home. .... Last year, Idaho scored the first 20 points of a 20-7 victory at the Kibbie Dome. Cade Coffey kicked two first-half field goals, Jeff Cotton caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mason Petrino and a 32-yard punt return for a score was all the Vandals needed.