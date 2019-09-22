The Idaho Vandals will play at Northern Colorado at noon Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo
The Vandals raced out to a 28-0 lead and held on for a 35-27 victory against then-No. 11 Eastern Washington at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday to improve to 2-2 on the season. Mason Petrino was 22-of-31 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Aundre Carter ran for 75 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns. Jeff Cotton caught 10 passes for 110 yards and a score.
The Bears fell to 0-4 on the year with a 14-6 loss at home Saturday to South Dakota. Jacob Knapp was 18-of-36 passing for 186 yards but was sacked five times. Milo Hall had 21 carries for 75 yards and a third-quarter touchdown that pulled Northern Colorado to within 7-6. Jaren Mitchell had four catches for 71 yards.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Eleven Sports and Pluto TV Channel 541. Eleven Sports is not on CableOne/Sparklight or Dish Network but on DirecTV channel 623. To watch on Pluto TV, go to your smartphone’s App Store and download the app.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: This will be the first meeting between the two schools on the field.