The Idaho Vandals will play their regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday against Northern Arizona at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.
The Vandals fell 31-7 on Saturday at home against Sacramento State to fall to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the Big Sky Conference. Mason Petrino was 15-of-24 for 133 yards and one touchdown but was sacked three times. Dylan Thigpen had 44 yards rushing, and Cutrell Haywood caught five passes for 36 yards as the Vandals were held to 194 yards of total offense, just 16 in the first half.
The Lumberjacks also are 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the league after falling 31-30 to Southern Utah on the road. Case Cookus was 32-of-44 passing for 325 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score. George Robinson had 91 yards rushing on 12 carries and a score. Brandon Porter had 10 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.
If you are not planning to attend the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pluto TV. You can go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the Pluto TV app or you can watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: The teams haven't met since the 1995 season, but Idaho holds a 16-4 advantage, including wins in the previous nine meetings. Northern Arizona's last win in the series came in 1986, when the Lumberjacks beat the Vandals in Moscow 24-0.