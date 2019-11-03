The Idaho Vandals will visit the Montana Grizzlies at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
The Vandals won their second consecutive game, this one 21-9 against Cal Poly, Saturday to improve to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Sky Conference. Running back Aundre Carter had 23 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while Mason Petrino went 13-of-22 for 138 yards and a score. The defense stepped up, making a total of 11 tackles for loss, including three sacks.
The Grizzlies are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the league after registering a 38-23 road victory against Portland State on Saturday. The eighth-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll got four touchdowns passing from Cam Humphrey, three of them to Samori Toure, while Marcus Knight had 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown
If you are not planning to travel to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Root Sports. It is on CableOne/Sparklight channel 149/1149, DirecTV channel 687 and Dish Network channel 426. You also can go to your mobile device’s App Store and download the Root Sports app or you can watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: The series, steeped in history, started in 1903 and was played continuously from 1965-95. Idaho owns a 55-28-2 mark in the "Little Brown Stein" game, but Montana has won the past five games, from 2000-03 and when the series resumed last year after the Vandals returned to the Big Sky, and nine of the previous 11 overall. ... The teams also have met twice in the Division I-AA/FCS playoffs, with Idaho winning the games in 1982 and 1988. ...The last time the Grizzlies shut out the Vandals was in 1941. Since, Idaho has shut out Montana on three different occasions.