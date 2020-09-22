Assessing the performances of five former University of Idaho football players in the NFL's Week 2, 2020
Benson Mayowa (Seattle): Started the 17th game of his eight-year career, and second straight for Seattle, at defensive end. Mayowa, who played almost every snap on defense, logged a second-quarter stop at the line of scrimmage on New England running back Rex Burkhead, and tripped up Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on a draw in the red zone. He nearly recorded his second sack of the year in the first quarter, but Newton escaped his grasp.
Mike Iupati (Seattle): The 11th-year veteran started again at left guard for Seattle, rotating out periodically. Iupati lost a pair of one-on-ones in the first half against Patriot lineman Nick Thurman, but bounced back to play particularly well after the break, permitting little pressure on Russell Wilson in another impeccable quarterback outing, and anchoring a unit that paved the way for 5.1 yards per carry. The former first-round pick didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty throughout the 35-30 win.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants): The fourth-year pro, playing fullback in New York, threw a strong lead block for running back Dion Lewis at the goal line, carving a lane for a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Chicago. Penny played four snaps in the backfield during the 17-13 loss.
Jesse Davis (Miami): Made his 43rd career start for the Dolphins, this one at right tackle. The Asotin product had a couple of tough reps in pass protection, allowing two of Miami’s three sacks in the 31-28 loss to Buffalo.
Kaden Elliss (New Orleans): The Saints' first-string strongside linebacker, after seeing action on just three defensive snaps last week, did not play on defense as New Orleans trotted out a nickel set, which employs two linebackers. Elliss had no statistics, but played about two-thirds of total special-teams reps, on the kickoff/return and punt units. The Saints lost to the Vegas Raiders 34-24.