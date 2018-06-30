1956-57: Lapwai High School Class of 1956-57

Courtesy Sharon Campbell Johnson The Lapwai High School Class of 1956-57 poses for a photograph. The classmates are identified, front row, left to right as: Monte Walstead, Gerald Henry, Don Hoisington, Warren Bolen, Loren Parr, Arthur Reuben and Bobbie Williamson; second row, from left: Crystal Stevens, Claudia Holt, Arva Jean Lawyer, Wanda Crewtzberg, Alice Faye Henry, Virginia Hubbard, Alice DeHaven, Janice Yochum, and teacher Mrs. Woods; third row, from left: Sharon Riggers, Shirley Presnell, Alfred Eberhardt, William Wolf, Larry Luce, Lyle Gould, Jimmy Albright, Terry Hogaboam, Darlene Bailery, Jeannie Baum, Sharon Campbell, Anita Webb and Virgil Types; fourth row: Anthony Jackson, Boyd Eberhardt, Gary Bond, Ellen Maxwell, Karen Todd, Beth McMahon, Sharon Payton, June Smith, Darlene Green, Vera Macormick, Albert Pinkham, and teachers Mr. Mullay (left) and Mr. Jordan. Readers who would like to share their local historical photos may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Photos need to be at least 20 years old.