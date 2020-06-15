A description of a photo published in Thursday’s Blast from the Past contained incorrect information in the caption. The photo was taken at Swallowhaven Bed and Breakfast in Clarkston in approximately the mid-1990s, and included the B&B’s owner and operator, Coleen Nickeson, standing on the porch.
