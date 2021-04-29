Blast from the Past1957: Clearwater River clogged with ice
Submitted by John Hahn of Craigmont

This photo taken in the winter of 1957-58 shows a snow- and ice-covered Clearwater River north of Kamiah. According to John Hahn of Craigmont, who submitted the image, “The river was totally covered with ice up to Highway 12 in places.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.