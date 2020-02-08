Blast from the Past / 1952: Which is bigger: the kid or the fish?

Craig Ames sizes himself up against the steelhead his dad, Raleigh Ames, caught and hung off the family’s backyard swingset in Lewiston in this photo taken around 1952. The photo was submitted by Craig’s wife, Sheila Ames, and the couple make their home in Lewiston. He will celebrate his 70th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.