During Youth Government Day in Lewiston, youth Mayor William V. McCann Jr. (seated left) and Robert Hazelbaker, youth chairman of the Nez Perce County Commission (standing), compared notes at the end of the “work” day in this photo published in the May 2, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. Both were seniors at Lewiston High School. There were 35 students from Lewiston, Lapwai and Culdesac high schools participating in the May 1 event, according to the accompanying story, and they took over the reins of city and county government for the day. In addition to conducting the city and county business, the students were joined by Clarkston and Asotin County youth government leaders, as well as all the adult government officials from both sides of the border, for a noon luncheon at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, which sponsored the annual event. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1962: When Lewiston put the ‘kids’ in charge
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region