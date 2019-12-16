Family and friends welcome home Air Force Capt. David G. Allen (center) from the Persian Gulf where he flew an F-16 fighter jet on 41 missions. Shown at far right in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the May 7, 1991, Tribune is his mother, Floy Allen of Lewiston, who joined the crowd at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in Lewiston. In an accompanying story by reporter Sandra L. Lee, David Allen talked about his missions, and his fellow pilots and others he served with in the Air Force. He had high praise for those who maintained the aircraft the pilots flew. “We never had any questions, any doubt, when we stepped into an airplane, that it was ready to go,” he said in the story. He was based in Qatar during his deployment and was planning to spend his three weeks leave resting before heading to his next assignment at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.