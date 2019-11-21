Blast from the Past / 1978: Wearing tiger stripes and cheering

Carol (Reed) McKenna cheers on the team in 1978 while at courtside during a Lewiston High School basketball game in Lewiston. Though she had a smile on her face instead of a tiger's snarl, she was dressed in tiger-striped faux fur as the Bengals' mascot. She was born in Grangeville, graduated in 1978 from LHS and now lives in Clarkston. Her mother, Vivian Seubert of Lewiston, submitted this photo, and McKenna celebrates her 60th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.